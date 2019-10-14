Warning to motorists on M7 following heavy downpours

Motorists travelling on the M7 have been advised to take extra care this evening following torrential rain.

Gardaí have advised motorists to take caution on the M7 between J22 Roscrea and J27 Birdhill due to very wet road surfaces.

A 'Status Yellow Rainfall Warning' remains in place for Connacht, Clare, Limerick, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath, until midnight tonight.

A statement on AA Roadwatch has advised all motorists to allow extra braking time between cars and has urged extra caution if driving though any surface water.

"Only drive through surface water if you know it's not too deep for your vehicle," they warned.