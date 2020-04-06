Tipperary gardai impound disqualified driver's car

A motorist who was stopped by members of the Cahir Roads Policing Unit has been issued with court proceedings after gardai discovered they were disqualified from driving.

Over the weekend, gardai in Cahir were alerted to reports of a driver exiting a petrol station without paying.

Gardai quickly located the suspected vehicle, and using the Garda Mobility App, determined the motorist is currently disqualified from driving.

The vehicle was subsequently impounded and court proceedings are to follow.