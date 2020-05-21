Gardai to conduct speed enforcement operation "Slow Down Day" this weekend

An Garda Síochána will conduct a national speed enforcement operation "Slow Down”, supported by the Road Safety Authority and other stakeholders, for a 24 hour period from 7am on Friday, May 22 to 7am on Saturday, May 23.

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in 1,322 speed enforcement zones.



The aim of "Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed. The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

As of May 20, 2020 there have been 56 fatalities on Irish roads, an increase of five deaths from the same period last year.

2019 saw 141 deaths recorded on our roads.



Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, Roads Policing Bureau said: "National Slow Down day is about making our roads and our communities safer. During the current COVID-19 restrictions we have seen an increase in the number of vulnerable users on our roads. Excessive or inappropriate speed contributes to serious injuries and fatalities. Despite reduced volumes of traffic on our roads the levels of speed has increased. Whilst the vast majority of drivers drive safely within the speed limits, and it is most welcome, there still remain those who continue to drive at excessive speeds. We will maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users".

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary continued: "Despite the reductions in traffic associated with Covid-19 we have continued to see a small percentage of motorists who travel at excessively high speeds both in urban and rural areas. In these times with more vulnerable persons on our roads, pedestrians and cyclists, we appeal to motorists to be aware of the posted speed limits and also while travelling to be conscious of the presence of other road users. We are appealing for all motorists to drive safely and please don’t be one of those detected speeding on Slow Down day".





