New car sales drop by more than 72%

The motor industry in Tipperary has taken another walloping with the news that new car registrations have dropped by 72.3% in comparison to the same month last year.



New car registrations for May declined 72.3% (1,751) when compared to May 2019 (6,320) and this represents a major loss of business and revenue to all retailers who were only permitted to re-opn their showrooms on May 18 - as a result, like many other sectors of the economy, COVID-19 has impacted very heavily on sales. Registrations year to date are down 34.6% (51,904) on the same period last year (79,350).



The commercial vehicle sector was also impacted. Light Commercials vehicles (LCV) down 70.3% (510) compared to May last year (1,717) and year to date are down 31.3% (10,016). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are down 69.8% (90) in comparison to May 2019 (298). Year to date HGV's are down 23.2% (1141).

Used car imports for May (857) seen a decrease of 90.8% on May 2019 (9,347). While year to date imports are down 58.9% (18,525) on 2019 (45,066).



SIMI is now asking the State to expedite the safe re-opening of NCT centres, while also re-instating the grants for company electric vehicle purchases. The key July registration period is fast approaching, and the motor industry has commenced promotional activity with a variety of attractive new car offers already announced in order to optimise sales.



In addition, strong Government support in the coming weeks, months and year will be vital in helping the industry support what is a very significant employer in Tipperary