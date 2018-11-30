VW Tiguan Allspace – an SUV with comfort and flexibility

Pierse Motors in Tipperary town has always been associated with excellence when it comes to used cars, so it is no surprise that they are championing the virtues of the fabulous VW Tiguan Allspace, as a great second hand buy, and an even better new car purchase.

From the moment you step into their very impressive, squeaky clean showrooms, there is a real air of business, a sense of passion for the motor industry and a determination to help the customer in whatever way possible.

The purpose of The Tipperary Star visit was to review the aforementioned Tiguan Allspace and though the heavens were lashing on the day of collection, the elements afforded additional reflection on the vehicle in wet road conditions, with plenty of surface water. There were no problems on that score with road holding being in the class leading category, and the long wheel base providing tremendous stability.

Of course, the Allspace is simply that – full of space for all and everything. Room for up to seven people, very decent luggage compartments and boot, great headroom complete with panoramic sunroof, this machine not only talks the talk, it also walks the walk.

The 1.4 litre TSI petrol engine starts at €36,000 with the 2.0 litre diesels starting at €38,500 coming in Highline or R-line spec which gives a more sporty feel to the vehicle if that's what you want.

The Tiguan Allspace has been jam packed with technology, very clear digital displays and one of the great features incorporates the sat nat, reversing cameras etc in the centre of the dash ( behind the steering wheel) so that the driver does not have to look at the normal screen – a great innovation which keeps the head up and the eyes on the road.

The 'Discovery Pro' touchscreen navigation DVD radio system features a glass cover 9.2 inch touchscreen for navigation, DVD, CD and radio functions – the CD player is clevely concealed in the passanger glove compartment. Yes – a CD player, we kid you not. VW has resisted the tempation to put in a cassette player or a record player!!

As far as driving assist goes, this car does all bar drive for you. Light assist, park assist, lane assist and side assist are just some of the features which make driving a doddle.

What you get with Volkswagen always, is a sense of class, and the Tiguan Allspace certainly has that. There are many pretenders out there, but the Tiguan Allspace is not one of them. There are generous warranties in place, just in case, and the range of finance offers available through Volkswagen Bank are quite unbeatable. In fact, whatever your circumstances, there is a flexible way to pay for your vehicle. There is also a three year servicing plan for just €15.99 per month over three years.

The Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace are class leaders – that is why there are so many of them on the road at the present time. Customers are voting with their feet and marching towards VW to enjoy the very solid, flexible and comfortable machines on offer.

As always don't take our word for it, but whether new or used, the Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace are well worth checking out if you are in the market for a spacious SUV.