Clonmel vintage car club members celebrate tenth anniversary at Hotel Minella

The Clonmel Veteran, Vintage & Classic Car Club began their tenth year anniversary celebrations with a memorable evening of historical Irish motorsport at the Hotel Minella.

Rosemary Smith, one of the worlds most successful rally drivers, joined the Clonmel club recently in celebration of the huge success the club has seen over it’s ten years.

Speaking about her most fascinating life both on and off the track, Rosemary entertained an audience who were gripped by the stories she had to tell.

Despite being in popular demand since the launch of her recent book ‘Driven’, Rosemary was happy to give time to the club which works hard to support local charities and has raised over €170,000 for both local and national charities and has done so since it’s founding in 2010.

Club Chairman, Grant Dowling, reflected on the clubs achievements over the years which have all been based on two key principles; both at the very core of the club. Promoting and encouraging the enjoyment and preservation of vintage motor vehicles and supporting charities by raising funds that can help them achieve goals and, in turn, enrich peoples lives.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work by all members of the club, past and present, to make the club as successful as it is today. To help charities gives us all a great deal of satisfaction; it’s very humbling. We only thought it right to acknowledge all the hard work club members have done and the achievements which the club has made.”

The Clonmel Veteran, Vintage & Classic Car Club has, since it’s second year, held it’s biggest event of the year, a classic car show at Powerstown Park Racecourse. This also becomes by far the biggest fundraising effort the club organises in the calendar year.

“This year we have chosen to work with the Acquired Brain Injury Ireland Charity and are fundraising for the local Clonmel Branch in order for them to purchase a new wheelchair-accessible vehicle. This will enable brain injury survivors to travel to the clinic for rehabilitation.”

“The show is primarily about cars belonging to a bygone age. We have hundreds of the most finest vintage and classic cars in the country many of which are extremely rare and interesting. But we also wish it to be a family day out with something for everyone to enjoy. There’s entertainment, food, drink and craft stalls. The local archery club will be offering a ‘have-a-go’ to anyone wishing to try their hand and the sport. The RSA shuttle bus returns and this time they will be bringing the ‘Roll Over Simulator’ which is not for the faint hearted- let me tell you!”

“During the show we will draw a raffle of TWO cars. The 1st prize is a Mercedes CLK Convertible, 2nd Prize is a Suzuki Wagon and 3rd Prize is €100 in cash. Tickets will be sold during the show and are just €5 each or 3 tickets for €10. Again, all profits go to the charity. We’d ask people to come along, enjoy a great day out knowing that by doing, so they are supporting a very worthy cause and with any luck they might be driving home in a convertible Mercedes… providing they obtain insurance of course!”

The Annual Vintage & Classic Car Show takes place on Sunday 5th May from within the grounds of Powerstown Park Racecourse. Entrance to this event is just €5 for adults and free for children under 16. Gates open at 12 noon.

All enquiries for this event are advised to contact the club chairman Grant Dowling on 087 9024316 or email info@cvvccc.ie in advance. Or check out their Facebook page @clonmelcarclub