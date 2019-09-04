Thumbs up for the rugged Mitsubishi L200

More and more pick-up trucks are appearing on Irish roads these days owing to the level of flexibility and options they afford the customer.



Whether you are working in the building sector, agriculture, engineering, services or just wish to have a spacious, rugged vehicle with plenty of uumph, the pick-up is a real option. And, the latest L200 from Mitsubishi Motors has been turning heads on the roads, and off-road, and is offering real and meaningful competition to the likes of the Toyota Hilux, Nissan Nivara, Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen Amorak, to name just a few.



Colm Hanly Motors in Cashel, main Mitsubishi dealer for Tipperary has reported great interest in the L200 which is designed for toughness from grille to tailgate. The double crewcab means that carrying passangers is not a problem and whether you leave the rear open or include a canopy, you have scope to cater for whatever your needs might be. There is 1.47m in width and 1.52m length available in the rear and the height of the sides without a canopy is 475mm. The tailgate is also very solid and enhances the structure of the pick-up area.



The L200 comes in the 2.2Di-D engine with manual or automatic gearboxes – we drove both and really loved the automatic, although it is generally accepted that those pulling heavy loads will opt for the manual 6-speed transmission version – towing capacity is the same for both ( 3,100kg with brake and 750kg without a brake).



This machine features most of the same technology including bluetooth, smartphone link display etc. as the Mitsubishi Outlander – that's a compliment by the way – and it drives almost as easily too. For a pick-up, it is comfortable and functional, very easy to manage and then of course it gives you an access, almost all, areas with its ability to tackle adverse terrain from mountains and hills, to slopes, muddy areas, fields, farmyards, building sites etc – you can slip between four different functions to deal with the under-wheel conditions, and also contains off road mode and hill descent control which maintains the same speed no matter what the incline.



One of the innovations we liked in the L200 was the paddle shifters on the steering wheel, which allows you to change gear without you hand leaving the wheel – almost like a racing car – a very handy function especially on rough terrain when keeping both hands on the wheel is a must.



Of course, the usual air con, cruise control, lane departure warnings, blind spot warnings and a host of other innovations are included – it has a great reversing camera for instance. The trailer stability assist increases stability when towing. If vehicle swaying is detected it automatically controls engine power and the braking force to each wheel to stabilise the vehicle and trailer. So, it basically cuts out a problem before it even becomes one.



Coming in nine different colours, there is also a host of extras which can be added to custom-make your L200 depending on your individual needs. And, you benefit from the peace of mind of a five year warranty, subject to an annual presentation at an authorised Mitsubishi dealer, as well as the Mitsubishi Assistance Package (MAP).



There are three trim levels – Business, Intense and Instyle – with the business model starting at €35,000, while the best selling version starts at €37,850. The top of the range Intense model begins at €41,935 and gives a whole range of extras in keeping with the executive styling of the vehicle.



Pick-up's are not everybody's cup of tea, but for those who use them, they are brilliant and give great scope and flexibility. They have also improved no end in their presentation and their practicality – no longer do you feel you are driving a tractor.

The L200 gets the thumbs up from us – will it get the thumbs up from you? Test drive it now at Colm Hanly Motors in Cashel.