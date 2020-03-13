The Camry - an old Toyota friend returns bigger and better than ever

If you want a saloon car, this is definitely one to have on the check list - try it out at Templemore Motors now.

Toyota has, metaphorically speaking, hitched its trailer to the hybrid phenomenon and judging by the success of the all new Camry, it was a wise decision.



Granted, salespeople will tell you that many customers checking out this executive saloon, are actually opting for the equally impressive RAV4 - the funding required for both is not too dissimilar, starting around the €40,000 mark, according to Templemore Motors.



But, if you want a saloon car, this is definitely one to have on the check list. All hybrids are automatic, but despite the sheer size of this car, it is surprisingly easy to manage. The battery charges itself when in deceleration mode, so town driving is far better than long motorway trips where the engine is using petrol all the time.

But, aside from the in's and out's of how the mechanics actually work, this is a very straight forward car with great handling, power, and plenty of space for passengers and driver - three adults would comfortably fit in the back, while the boot is as big as a hearse - well not quite, but you get the picture.



The Camry is packed with technology, but in typical Toyota efficiency, it is very simple to work out and understand. The sound system is excellent; the touchscreen display easy to navigate and with the likes of automatic lights, wipers etc all you really have to do is steer and use your right foot to accelerate or brake.



The car warns you if you exit one speed limit and enter another and in terms of safety features, Toyota has probably never produced a safer car.

The reversing camera and parking warnings are a great addition too while Toyota Safety Sense is a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies that come as standard in the new Camry.

Coming in eight different colours, many will judge the book by the cover - in other words, the looks. And, in this regard Toyota has created a sophisticated, self assured Camry with refined elegance and a dynamic edge. It's sleek modern profile is enhanced by 17” and 18” alloy wheels while the front view reveals a broad, confident grille and stylish LED lights. This car certainly has appeal and is definitely turning heads.



Open the doors; sit in; and you won't be disappointed either. The seating is comfortable with a range of options for adjustments to help make the journey particularly pleasing. There is loads of legroom and headroom, and the finest of materials are utilised to create a sense of comfort you would expect from an executive saloon car.



An independent survey carried out by UCD found that the hybrid powertrain system drives in zero emissions mode, 62% of the time. It also found that Toyota hybrids operate in zero emissions mode for 40% of an entire commuting distance, using 4.92 litres of fuel per 100 kilometers - longer commutes delivered almost 60mpg - by any calculation, that's impressive.

The Camry's welcome return to Irish roads coincides with a dip in new car sales across all sectors - the Corolla continues to sell well by the way. But, once the kinks have been ironed out of the market, it is certain that the Camry will be a real, viable option for those loyal Toyota drivers who have the cash to splash on new wheels. Check it out at Templemore Motors, right now and make up your own mind.