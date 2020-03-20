Ireland's longest serving Renault dealer is keeping Tipperary business on the move

Ireland's longest serving Renault dealer is very busy ensuring that delivery vehicles, commericals and passanger cars belonging to many of those working so hard to stem the coronavirus are in ship shape during this time of crisis.

Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles - main Renault and Dacia dealers - are open for business and have been flat to the mat ensuring that customers turnaround times are greatly reduced in order to keep them on the road at this very precarious time.

Pat Cleary told tipperarylive.ie that his staff members - which have increased in the last few weeks with a number of new additions - are exercising all precautions in accordance with directives as they go about their daily jobs. Vehicles are being sanitised before being worked on and all contact areas, including floor mats, steering columns etc are wiped down, before, during and after use. Staff are also using protective gloves and taking other precautions as they go about their work.

"These are difficult times for everyone but we see this as a big challenge to ensure that delivery vans are back on the road as soon as possible, and that nurses and doctors and everybody working on the front line have their cars in working order so that they can go to and from work. Delivery vans are being worked overtime at the moment because so many people are opting to have their shopping delivered rather than going out and doing it themselves- these are the new frontline people now and without them, a lot of people would be very lost. The mileage has increased substantially for delivery vans and cars and so it is very necessary to ensure that the vehicles are looked after and properly maintained. We are very happy to do this work and get the vehicles back on the road as soon as we possibly can," Pat said.

While dealing as the main stockist of Renault and Dacia vehicles, Pat also has a significant range of used vehicles of all makes and models. And, despite the perception that car sales might be slow in light of the current crisis which Covid-19 has brought, there is still a lot of business being done and a lot of interest shown in new and second hand car sales, according to Pat.

Cleary Motors remains open for business and Pat and his staff are determined to ensure that all requests will be catered for as the days continue. Should you require any advice on dealing with your vehicles during the current crisis, they will be happy to help you out.