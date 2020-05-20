Honda CR-V hybrid is a truly magnificent drive

Being hybrid means automatic transmission and this makes the car so easy to drive – your left foot becomes redundant and once you are off, you just steer and brake.

You always get that tingle of anticipation when you sit in to test drive a Honda. It's not just the space age technology; the sheer comfort of the cabin; or the brilliant fuel economy derived from every engine. It's all of those elements, and more.



So, when the CR-V hybrid came up for review from Denis Kinane Honda, Stradavoher, Thurles there were two elements to really look forward to. First of all it was the sheer thrill of driving the Honda. And secondly, the chance to check out Honda in hybrid mode in the highly impressive CR-V.



Now the CR-V has been one of Honda's finest creations and it's legacy endures despite the coming to market of so many other competitors in the sector. Alongside the iconic Civic, it is one of the most successful of the Honda fleet for many generations and it is very simple to work out why. Space, economy, comfort, great drive and beautiful manual transmission -they have been the hallmarks of the CR-V and the fact that it can be so hard to get a second hand tells you enough about what CR-V owners think of their vehicles – they don't want to part with them and when they do, statistics show that more than the majority of them buy another CR-V. The proof of the pudding is indeed in the eating, you might say.



But, our attitudes to motoring is changing and so too are the options on the table for the customer. All manufacturers are now being forced to hitch their creative wagons to some form of environmentally friendly machines – Honda, like Toyota, have opted for Hybrid, but unlike Toyota there are diesel and petrol options as well.



So the CR-V hybrid then? Well, first of all you get all the attributes of the CR-V model – magnificent space in front seat and rear; huge luggage compartment; more than ample headspace; market leading comfort; top of the range technology, literally at your fingertips and easy to figure out; style; class and a magnificently smooth drive. A beautiful car to travel in for both driver and passenger alike.



Being hybrid means automatic transmission and this makes the car so easy to drive – your left foot becomes redundant and once you are off, you just steer and brake. With such a large vehicle there could be fears that the HEV engine might struggle with pick up. Not so – the 2 litre petrol engine is there to help out and the driver does not even realise which of the engines is doing the work as they compliment each other by inter changing without fuss. You will notice though in terms of economy – the CR-V hybrid is as good as you will get on the road for a vehicle of its size.



The hybrids start at €42,900 for the two wheel drive comfort version, and rise to €54,600 for the four wheel drive executive model. Of course you can also get the CR-V with a conventional engine if you prefer, but the hybrid is the way of the future and Denis Kinane reports great interest from customers when they approach his immaculately appointed and extensive forecourt which carries significant new and used Honda stock as well as much more.



“People want to know about hybrid now and they like to be able to compare. They are more conscious of the environment than ever before and the CR-V hybrid ticks a lot of boxes for them,” Denis told us this week.



Honda vehicles have always been renowned for their excellent finish, inside and out – the CR-V is no different. And so, to finish up this review of an excellent machine, the simple advice is; go along to Denis Kinane Honda at Stradavoher, Thurles and see if you will be as impressed as we were with the Honda CR-V hybrid.



We think you'll agree with us on this one.