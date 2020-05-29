Nissan comes up with innovative scrappage deal for commuters

Nissan has become the first car brand to introduce a car scrappage scheme to help daily commuters who are uncomfortable about using public transport and who are weighing up the cost of returning to private car use in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

“The cost of getting behind the wheel of a new car should not be a prohibitive factor for commuters who are concerned about using public transport as the economy reopens and who want to return to the safety of private car use as they travel to and from work,” said James McCarthy, CEO of Nissan.

“This is one of the reasons why Nissan has become the first car brand to introduce a scrappage scheme that offers new car buyers a minimum of €3,000 for their old car,” he said.

“The Nissan scrappage scheme is already attracting motorists who have set their sights on buying a new car. COVID-19 has changed attitudes to public transport in favour of private car use and consumers who have cancelled holidays and saved money during the crisis are now thinking of using that money to buy a new car,” he continued.

“An increasing number of parents are also weighing up the benefits of helping their children to buy a new car rather than taking buses or trains, especially where their children will be returning to commuting over longer distances to places of work and education,” said Mr. McCarthy.

“Bring us your old car and we will give you €3,000 towards the cost of the award winning Nissan Micra, new Nissan Juke or zero emissions Nissan LEAF, €4,000 towards the best-selling Nissan Qashqai and €5,000 towards a spacious Nissan X-Trail all rounder,” he added.

Businesses are also set to benefit with the Nissan scrappage scheme for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) guaranteeing €3,000 off the price of a new Nissan NV300, €4,000 off a Nissan NV400 or Nissan Qashqai van and €5,000 off a Nissan X-Trail of Nissan Navara.

Nissan has also redesigned its showrooms to protect visiting customers and to meet all social distancing guidelines. Protective screens and customer sanitisation stations have also been installed. Services are also available remotely including trade-in valuations, test drive at home facilities, online finance applications, online payment transactions and contactless delivery

Motorists can learn more about the Nissan scrappage offer and the trade-in value of their car by visiting www.scrappageguarantee.ie or their local Nissan dealer.