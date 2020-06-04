Still no Tipp NCT centres open as restrictions begin to ease

NCT are reopening the NCT Testing Centres on a phased basis from the 8 June 2020 with the reopening of 15 locations.

However, there are no Tipperary centres in the list with the Cahir and Nenagh facilities still in lockdown. And, this comes after there had been only partial testing in the Tipp centres since early in the New Year due to problems with the lifting equipment - a problem which was nationwide.

There are many Tipperary people driving vehicles which have been partially tested, but not yet passed the NCT.

The centres due to open on Monday next are listed below.

• Cork – Little Island

• Cork – Blarney

• Northpoint 1 & 2, Dublin

• Deansgrange, Dublin

• Fonthill, Dublin

• Galway

• Limerick

• Waterford

• Letterkenny

• Athlone

• Ballina

• Naas

• Drogheda

• Derrybeg

If your vehicle had a test due date prior to 28 March 2020 are now invited to make a booking.

However, all NCT certificates with an expiry date on or after 28 March 2020 are still valid for an additional 4 months after the expiry date printed on the windscreen disc.

The 4 months extension will be applied automatically to all cars that are eligible for the extension. For eligible cars, you will be able to check your new test due date on the NCTS website linked here: www.ncts.ie/1096