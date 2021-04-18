Ireland is the 4th dearest in Europe to charge EV's

Coming in at €15.08 of €4.97 per 100 kilometers Ireland is a long way off Ukraine at just €2.92 per charge or €0.96 per 100 kilometers

Ireland is the fourth most expensive country in Europe to charge an electric vehicle with the average cost coming in at €15.08 of €4.97 per 100 kilometers.



The cheapest country in Europe is the Ukraine at just €2.92 per charge or €0.96 per 100 kilometers - five times cheaper than us here in Ireland. Not surprisingly, the Ukraine's electric car market has recently taken off with 375% growth between the years 2018 and 2020.



While we saw car sales slump in 2020, electric cars grew in popularity. Electric sales made up 4.7% of all new private cars licensed in 2020 in the Republic of Ireland, up from just 3% in 2019.



Across Europe, it’s a similar story. Electric cars made up 10.5% of new private licensed cars in EU countries in 2020 an increase from just 3% in 2019.



So while electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular with drivers across the EU, the price we all pay to purchase, run and get car insurance for them varies drastically depending on where you live.



But, why is it cheaper to charge an electric car in some countries and expensive in others?

Energy prices vary across the EU for lots of different reasons, including:

Geopolitical situation, National energy mix, Import diversification, Network costs, Environmental protection costs, Weather conditions, Taxes and levies, Wages. All these things influence how much you pay for your energy at home and as they differ in every European country, so does the price of the energy used.



What are the benefits of having an electric car in Ireland then?

Ireland offers a few different incentives to encourage people to purchase electric cars.

Purchase subsidiary - Grants of up to €5,000 dependant on the cost price of a vehicle

Registration Tax Benefits- VRT (purchase tax) relief of up to €5,000

Ownership benefits- Motor Tax is €120 - lower than CO2 based motor tax

Up to €600 grant available towards the purchase and installation of home chargers

Reduced toll rates up to a maximum discount of €500

Company Tax benefits

Local incentives

Free on-street parking in some local authorities

Regulations to provide specific on-street parking spaces for EVs

Free charging at some points.



The good news is, you don’t have to pay sky high prices to charge your electric car and there are lots of ways you can make it cheaper.

For the biggest saving, switch electricity providers to get a better rate. You could save hundreds of Euro a year by charging an electric car on the best tariff on the market instead of the SVR (standard variable rate).



Some electricity providers offer incentives if you charge your car at certain times of the day when electricity is cheaper. You can often use a smartphone app to choose when to charge your car, saving even more money.

If you have a smart meter, you could consider switching to one of the new plans that give you free or cheaper electricity at certain times of the day and charge your car then to save money on your bills.