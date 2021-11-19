Search

19/11/2021

Tipeprary used cars are making great money, but there's a catch

Used car prices showing 'no sign of cooling' according to new report

Many people are now going the route of buying their own car in the UK and bringing it in as a private individual.

Noel Dundon

Used cars are making great money in the forecourts right now and customers may be fooled into thinking that they have a chance to make a right killing.


Well, that might be slightly true, especially if you are intent on buying a new car. But, if you are trading up a few years , remember, the car you are looking to buy is also likely to have increased in price as well.


The shortage of second hand, or used cars arises out of the huge shortage in UK imports as a result of the whole Brexit debacle. It is simply uneconomical for dealers to bring in vehicles in great volumes to sell on as used cars here in Ireland - the tax levels have gone through the roof since the UK is no longer in the EU and the paperwork involved is quite significant too.


So, if imports of used cars are down, that means the supply has been cut off, but the demand remains as strong as ever. UK imports, generally speaking, had a great name. The cars were well specced, well looked after and always turned out very well. Granted, there have been horror stories too and lilke any purchase of a used car, it was always advisable to spent a few Euro and get a thorough motor vehicle check history undertaken - it would have been the best few bob you ever invested in your car.


The simple thing to do is, determine your budget; establish what vehicle you would like to prucase; work out the importation taxes and tariffs; and then figure out how much you have left to spent on the vehicle. Don’t forget that you will be dealing i na different currency too and you will need to make the conversion into Sterling before you can really see what you have to spend.


If you are going to inspect a vehicle before purchasing - and this is always advisable - make sure you have somebody who can verify the condition of the car in terms of its running, bodywork etc. if you are not confident of doing it yourself. A few simple phonecalls to dealers in the UK and making a few contacts, will enable you to link up with somebody who can guide you through the pitfalls at the other side of the water.


Soon enough, you could be heading for the ferry to bring your new motor home - an exciting prospect.
Best of luck.

