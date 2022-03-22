Cleary Motors, Thurles are the Tipperary Winner of inaugural SEAI Electric Vehicle Dealership Awards

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) today announced the county winners of its inaugural EV Dealership Awards. Cleary Motors are the Tipperary winners and make the shortlist for the National Awards to be announced at the SEAI Energy Show taking place in the RDS from 30th to 31st March. These awards recognise and reward excellence in the promotion and sales of electric vehicles (EV) in Ireland.

Car dealerships are a vital part of the transition to clean and efficient transport. Cleary Motors have been in business in Tipperary for X years and are proud to deliver a comprehensive range of electric vehicles and contribute to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan by facilitating the transition to EVs. SEAI wants to recognise and award those dealerships that are working to increase consumers’ understanding and experience of EVs and their uptake on Irish roads.

Commenting on today’s announcement Declan Meally, Director of Business, Public Sector and Transport at SEAI said:

“SEAI recognises that EV car dealerships and their staff are a key set of enablers to EV uptake. I congratulate this year’s winners whose commitment and dedication are hugely inspiring. I would also like to thank those Dealerships for supporting the awards in such large numbers. Engaging and supporting EV dealers will help influence Ireland's transition to EVs. These new SEAI Dealership Awards provide additional incentives and opportunities to build capacity and competence in the supply chain and help to improve the overall public customer experience.”

Commenting on their win, Pat Cleary, General Manager at Cleary Motors said:

“We’re delighted to receive this award and recognition from the SEAI. We aspire to deliver a high level of knowledge and sales experience for consumers when purchasing an electric vehicle. As a crucial part of the energy transition, these awards are important for keeping standards at its best. We’re looking forward to the announcement of the National Winner in the coming weeks.”

There were 116 applications across 25 counties. Car dealers competed through a mystery shopping exercise where they were scored on a number of factors including how visible EVs were in the showroom, how knowledgeable their salespeople were on EVs, and their sales approach. Other evaluation areas included EV training, sales trends and the dealership’s website.

The winners announced today are now on the shortlist for the national award which will be announced at this year’s SEAI Energy Show taking place in the RDS, Dublin on March 30th and 31st.

For full details on all winning dealerships, visit www.seai.ie.