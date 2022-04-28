Tips for planning the perfect road trip this Bank Holiday weekend

Surviving a long-distance car journey can be challenging but car rental experts from StressFreeCarRental.com have put together a list of good tips for Tipperary motorists that can help you plan the perfect road trip, especially with the Bank Holiday weekend upon us.

So, here are ten tips for planning the perfect road trip:

People who wish to hit the road this Spring are advised to plan their trip in advance to make it as relaxing and fun as possible.

You should still leave some room for unexpected adventures and the thrill of uncertainty but a good plan will make it more likely that you’ll get through the trip without a hassle.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Although they’re all about fun and spontaneity, the secret for a good road trip is preparation.

“You can’t enjoy the ride if you’re constantly stressing about things you could have easily avoided.

“At the end of the day, when you think back on the journey you want to remember the happy memories and exciting adventures you had with your family or friends, not the stress and petty arguments.”

Have a look at some tips for a stress-free road trip that help you make the most of your experience:

Make sure your vehicle is in good condition

There’s nothing worse than setting off for a fun road trip, only to be stuck by the road because of a mechanical issue. Make sure you check your tire pressure, oil and wiper fluid levels and don’t forget to fill the tank.

Clean out your car

Decluttering your vehicle before you head out on your journey is a good starting point because rubbish will inevitably start to pile up when you spend a long time on the road. So it’s good to at least have a ‘clean slate’ at the outset. Throughout the trip you should also make an effort to clear out the pockets and floor of the car at least once a day.

Agree on the budget

This one may not be as relevant when you’re travelling with your family members but it’s a crucial step when you’re planning a trip with your friends or anyone else who’s not in your household. You should take into account how much each passenger is willing to spend on the trip to avoid people being upset. Decide whether you’re just buying meals from gas stations or going to restaurants, do you want to stay in hotels or camp out in tents?

Put together a playlist

Good tunes are one of the most important aspects of a good road trip. Blasting music and singing along with the windows down and hair flying in the wind – that’s a road trip essential. To cater to everyone’s music tastes, you could create a specific playlist for the road trip that includes all of the passengers’ favourite songs.

Bring healthy snacks and water

Snacks are another road trip necessity and that is one thing you definitely shouldn’t hold back with. However, you should try to pack some healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, granola bars etc, as constant junk food indulgence will make people feel more fatigued. Don’t also forget to bring loads of water to keep yourself hydrated.

Have stops to stretch your legs

Experts suggest that you should get out of your car and stretch your legs in every two hours. This can be planned in an effective way – for example time stops for when you’re going to get meals or want to do some sight-seeing.

Bring your charger

Nowadays everything is done from smartphones, which means you won’t have to bring a map or GPS device, you are able to Google different places to go and use a translation app to help you communicate when you travel abroad. To rely on this powerful tool on your trip, you must definitely remember to bring your phone charger and a battery bank.

Agree on sight-seeing stops

When you set out on your journey there may be many interesting sights to see on the way, but if you have a set timeframe for your trip then you might have to prioritise some places over others. Make sure to discuss with your fellow passengers which are your must-see sites to avoid seeing disappointed faces in the car.

Don’t drive when you’re tired

Driving while you’re tired is extremely dangerous because fatigue lowers your reaction time and reduces your ability to focus. It’s important to take turns when driving, make regular stops and have enough sleep before you get behind the wheel.

Pack an emergency kit

It’s always better to be safe than sorry. Although hopefully you’ll never have to use it, packing an emergency kit including some essential tools and a first aid kit is something very simple, yet it can have a massive impact when an accident should occur.