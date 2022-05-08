Dacia Jogger will give you a run for your money

The range of options out there for the motorists who needs to have a seven seater vehicle is not great at the present time.

And, most of them are on the high side when it comes to paying for them too.



So, that’s why Dacia’s introduction to the seven seat segment has been eagerly anticipated and they have come up with the aptly named Jogger - a game little runaround which offers great flexibilityto families who may need to utilise the sixth or seventh seat in the vehicle.



Dacia is a budget brand, but one which has competed very effectively in the local market according to Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles from where our test drive was sourced - a quick glance at passing traffic will reveal plenty of Dacia Duster’s, Sandero’s and Stepaway’s making their journeys through Tipperary.



So, what about the Jogger then? Well, with a 1.1litre petrol engine the name is bang on the money - this vehicle won't be used by speedsters, especially when the full seven seats are utilised. But then, that’s not what this car is about. This is about catering for more than your conventional vehicle can do, and it does that well.



It doesn’t feel or look like your traditional people carrier - this is more VW Touran than Ford Galaxy - and yet it goes a long way towards competing with some of the biggest names out there.



Of course, when the seven seats are being used, there is very little room in the boot for anything else, but that tends to be the case with all of the seven seaters. However, if you happen to be using just five seats in this car, you have huge boot capacity and this could well make the Jogger a winner for many motorists who do not have use for the full seven seats - drop the back seat down as well and you could hold a barn dance back there. Well, almost.



When it comes to families, motoring nowadays has to be all about flexibility. So, you are bringing the family to the park and want to throw in the kids bicycles - no probem. Want to bring a few cousins as well? Grand also. How about heading off the weekend with all those buggies and bags and car seats - sorted.



The Jogger will tick a lot of boxes for families that’s for sure. It is a very straight forward drive, with a few frills more than when the Dacia brand first arrived in Ireland - reversing camera, keyless entry etc are beginning to arrive as standard now.

But still, the budget price remains - it starts mid €20,000 and it is really hard to beat that.



Dacia drivers will have no problem in making the switch to the Jogger if they need the extra space. And, the price will definitely tempt others to move. Check it out at Cleary Motors today.