TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures

Tipperary intermediate ladies football captain Samantha Lambert lifts the silverware as Tipperary are crowned All-Ireland champions in Croke Park, thereby completing a magnificent treble to go along with the senior and u-20 hurling All-Irelands

Tipp hurler Barrry Heffernan meets his grandmother Mary McLoughlin who is a patient at Nenagh Hospital as the All Ireland Champions Tipperary Senior and Under 20 Hurlers visited the patients of Nenagh Hospital Picture: Brian Arthur

Tipp hurler Seamus Callanan meets Stephen Cahalan pictured as the All Ireland Champions Tipperary Senior and Under 20 Hurlers visited the patients of Nenagh Hospital Picture: Brian Arthur

Bishop Harty NS Ballinree junior infants pictured on their first day at school. Pick up a copy of this week's paper for a fantastic 24 page First Day at School photo supplement featuring schools from across the county!

The stage is set for Feile 19. Construction crews get to work on Thursday, September 20 building the stage for the trip to Tipp Picture: Noel Dundon

DMS Governance (DMS), a global governance, risk and compliance (GRC) company is to substantially increase its Ireland-based workforce by creating an additional 50 roles in Cashel, Tipperary. Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD joined DMS at the official opening of its new location in Cashel. DMS also announced the creation of an additional 50 new roles in Cashel following the acquisition of Aviation Corporate Services (ÒAvCSÓ) in June 2018 and this is in addition to its previous announcement of 50 newly-created jobs at the time of acquisition. The project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland. The 50 newly-created roles are for highly-skilled financial service professionals and qualified accountants and positions are currently open to suitable candidates. DMSÕ recent Dublin expansion and the creation of new roles in Cashel brings DMSÕ commitment to jobs in Ireland to over 200. Pictured l to r Frank Dowling, Managing Director, DMS Governance; Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humpreys TD; and Anne-Marie Tierney Le-Roux, IDA Ireland. Picture: Dylan Vaughan