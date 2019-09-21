Feile 19: Fan photos from the Trip to Tipp

Selfie time at Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Rachel Guiry and Claire O'Gara at Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Love was in the air at Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Claire Davy from Tipp, Nuala Murphy of Cork and Christina Fitzgerald of Loughmore at the Feile 19. PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Niamh Gleeson from Thurles with Urlingford natives Carrie Burke and Eileen Nolan. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Fiona Dwyer and Mary McMahon from Limerick. PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Ice-cream, sunshine and music, John Sheehan and Mary MaCoy from Limerick. PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Hare Krishnas at Feile 19. PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Siobhan and Diarmuid Fitzgerald from Thurles. Picture: Eamonn McGee