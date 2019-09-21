FEILE 19
Feile 19: Fan photos from the Trip to Tipp
Sponsored by Stakelums Home and Hardware, Thurles (Home of Feile)
Feile 2019 fans. Photo by Eamonn McGee
Selfie time at Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Rachel Guiry and Claire O'Gara at Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Love was in the air at Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Claire Davy from Tipp, Nuala Murphy of Cork and Christina Fitzgerald of Loughmore at the Feile 19. PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Niamh Gleeson from Thurles with Urlingford natives Carrie Burke and Eileen Nolan. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Fiona Dwyer and Mary McMahon from Limerick. PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Ice-cream, sunshine and music, John Sheehan and Mary MaCoy from Limerick. PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Hare Krishnas at Feile 19. PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Siobhan and Diarmuid Fitzgerald from Thurles. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on