NEWS
TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures
Enjoying the Thurles Lions Club’s 55 th Anniversary Charter held in the Anner Hotel Thurles on Saturday evening last were Lion Ruth Talbot, Lion Sinead Ni Riain and Amanda Ryan
Pictured at the LIT conferring ceremony in Thurles were, B.Sc. (Hons) in Sports Strength and Conditioning graduates, Conal Mahon, Offally, Eric Finn, Bruff Co. Limerick and Mark Butler, Loughmore Co. Tipperary
Stephen Maher Coonan and Shane Cashman, both from Templemore, supporting the Republic of Ireland in their final match against Denmark in the UEFA European Championship at Aviva Stadium on Monday evening Picture: Bridget Delaney
County Tipperary firefighters on their graduation day having received a Diploma in Personal Fitness and Strength & Conditioning with Setanta College as part of Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service’s Wellness Programme with chief fire officer Dave Carroll; Tipperary County Council chief executive Joe MacGrath; director of services at Tipperary County Council Karl Cashen, and the founder of Setanta College Dr Liam Hennessey
Creative Media & Film graduates from Templemore College of Further Education: Nicola Welford (Course Co-Ordinator), Aine Healy, Isobelle Kelly, Clare Ann Nolan, Thomas Donogher, Maria Healy, Daniel Killick, Patrick Fogarty
