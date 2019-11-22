TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures

Pictured at the LIT conferring ceremony in Thurles were, B.Sc. (Hons) in Sports Strength and Conditioning graduates, Conal Mahon, Offally, Eric Finn, Bruff Co. Limerick and Mark Butler, Loughmore Co. Tipperary

Stephen Maher Coonan and Shane Cashman, both from Templemore, supporting the Republic of Ireland in their final match against Denmark in the UEFA European Championship at Aviva Stadium on Monday evening Picture: Bridget Delaney

County Tipperary firefighters on their graduation day having received a Diploma in Personal Fitness and Strength & Conditioning with Setanta College as part of Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service’s Wellness Programme with chief fire officer Dave Carroll; Tipperary County Council chief executive Joe MacGrath; director of services at Tipperary County Council Karl Cashen, and the founder of Setanta College Dr Liam Hennessey

Creative Media & Film graduates from Templemore College of Further Education: Nicola Welford (Course Co-Ordinator), Aine Healy, Isobelle Kelly, Clare Ann Nolan, Thomas Donogher, Maria Healy, Daniel Killick, Patrick Fogarty