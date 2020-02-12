TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures

Con Gleeson casting his vote in Ballylooby NS. Con is originally from Upperchurch, Thurles and will celebrate his 98th birthday this April. He enjoys his daily papers and gets the Tipperary Star and the Nationalist weekly to keep up-to-date on all the news and politics

Poll topper Michael Lowry is shouldered high by supporters when the first count was announced in Thurles on Sunday evening Picture: Eamonn McGee

Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill pictured with family members and supporters after his election to Dail Eireann Picture: Eamonn McGee

Henry Cummins, aged 90, voting with his grandchild James Fogarty, aged 18, for the first time in the General Election in the Rahealty voting centre

Alan Kelly celebrates retaining his seat in the general election with his son Senan and daughter Aoibhe at the Tipperary count centre in Thurles on Monday Picture: Eamonn McGee

Seamus Healy with his number one fan, 12 month old grand-daughter Cara Mary Nolan at the Tipperary Count Centre. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Mattie McGrath is lifted in the air in celebration after his election after the ninth count. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Pupils of Burgess National School outside Nenagh take shelter from the snow on Monday morning in their recently built crannóg situated in the school grounds Picture: Bridget Delaney