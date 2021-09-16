Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

Ciarán Hinds & Clare Dunne, Miriam Mullins, Jack Woolley, Catherine & Aidan Corless, Wallis Bird and The Three Amigos are among guests for The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Stars of the new hit TV drama KIN, Ciarán Hinds and Clare Dunne will join Ryan on the show where Ciarán will share about the joy of filming in Dublin again and his childhood spent dancing in Belfast. Clare will chat about why she could never be a crime boss and the real stories that inspire her.

Irish TikTok sensation with over 1.6 million followers, Miriam Mullins will be speaking to Ryan about living her life online, her now famous Irish mammy and will be giving Ryan tips on how to make it on TikTok!

After his assault in Dublin City last month attracted global media attention, Ireland's Olympic Taekwondo star Jack Woolley will join Ryan to discuss how he's coped with being thrust into the spotlight over the last six weeks. He’ll talk about his road to recovery, why he wants to inspire Ireland's next generation of athletes and why he can't wait to get back into the ring as Tokyo slips away from view.

Tuam historian Catherine Corless and her supportive husband, Aidan will join Ryan in a special in-depth interview like no other to discuss Catherine’s new book Belonging: A Memoir, her quest for the truth about Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Galway and how her early childhood life events shaped her to the person we know today.

The show will also look at some incredible photographs from Old Ireland in Colour 2, the much-anticipated sequel to last year’s bestselling book. One of its authors, Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley will talk us through some of the superb images brought to life through cutting-edge technology, historical research and expert colourisation.



Plus, Wallis Bird will be performing her classic song To My Bones while The Three Amigos be giving the nation a Garth treat with a special medley of his hits.

Catch The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, Friday, September 17th at 9.35pm.