Irish actress to make broadway debut with James Bond star
Irish actress Ruth Negga will make her broadway debut alongside James Bond star, Daniel Craig.
Ms Negga, who is best known for her tole in Love/Hate and her Oscar-nominated performance in Loving, will play Lady Macbeth in Macbeth with Daniel Craig playing the titular role.
It's not the actress's first foray into the world of Shakespeare, as she wowed audiences as the main character in Hamlet, which ran at the Gate Theatre in Dublin to rave reviews.
James Bond producer, Barbara Brocolli, will also reportedly be involved with the production along with Tony Award winning director Sam Gold.
Ms Negga's latest film 'Passing' - the story of a black woman in 1920s New York who comes into contact with a former childhood friend passing as white - is due for release on October 29th.
