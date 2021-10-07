Search

07/10/2021

Wow! Take a tour of this eight-bedroom townhouse with period features for only €225k

The Spa House, The Square, Johnstown, County Kilkenny

8 BEDS - 3 BATHS - ASKING PRICE: €225,000

The Spa House is an extremely handsome Georgian residence (build circa 1770) located on a picturesque square in the village of Johnstown. Whilst in need of modernisation, all the elements of a supremely elegant and comfortable home await. The accommodation is exceptionally well proportioned throughout and extends to 260 Sq. M. / 2,799 Sq. Ft. approx. over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room rear hall and the kitchen/breakfast room. Bedroom eight (with an en-suite) and a dressing room completes the accommodation at this level. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, seven bedrooms, main bathroom, a guest WC, rear landing with a back staircase and a walk-in hot press. 

