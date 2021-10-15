People to sleep in gardens tonight to highlight Ireland's homeless crisis
People across the country will be sleeping in their gardens tonight to "shine a light" on Ireland's homeless crisis.
It's the seventh year of Shine a Light night, a charity initiative which aims to raise vital funds for people experiencing homelessness.
So far, €814,389 has been raised.
Run by Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Ireland, participants come together virtually tonight from their sleep-out locations to stand in solidarity with homeless people.
According to Focus Ireland, 930 families are currently homeless, 2,129 of whom are children.
Sign up to participate or donate by clicking here.
