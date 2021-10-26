Search

26/10/2021

UPDATE: Govt to meet to finalise new measures for nightclubs and venues

UPDATE: Govt to meet to finalise new measures for nightclubs and venues

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Government officials and industry stakeholders are to meet this morning to finalise plans for how nightclubs and late-night venues will operate in the near future, The Irish Times has reported.

Two State Departments, the Dept of Enterprise and the Dept of Arts and Culture, are due to hold a meeting on new guidelines.

It is understood that this meeting will also be attended by groups representing pubs, nightclubs and live venues.

Under a recently introduced plan, tickets must be purchased in advance for live events and nightclubs where attendees are not seated "in order to facilitate contact tracing and to avoid massed congregation outside venues from walk-up customers."

Commenting on the news, a spokesman for the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said that "substantive anomalies" with the reopening plan needed to be addressed.

They said: "the initial reaction has been one of happiness, with increased activity and the return of live performers."

"However, there remains significant uncertainty around the upcoming regulations, which the sector operated without this weekend," he added.

Ticket controversy:

Over the weekend, the Irish govt was criticised by vintners for its nightclub tickets plan.

In response, An Taoiseach Michéal Martin dismissed these criticisms, telling Newstalk FM Radio station in an interview that such a system "can be done very easily."

The rules state that from next week, tickets will be a requirement rather than a recommendation for entering clubs, late bars and venues.

According to the latest govt rules, tickets will be issued digitally on mobile phones and scanned at the door where customers will also have to show their ID and Digital Covid Certificate.

However, the LVA said that they were told something entirely different.

The plan is due to be implemented later this week.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media