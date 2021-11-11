'We will get MetroLink built', says Taoiseach as NTA dispute claims of deferral

The National Transport Authority of Ireland (NTA) has denied claims that plans for Dublin's MetroLink have been postponed for at least another 10 years saying it wants to clarify and "correct any misinterpretations".

The Draft Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area (GDA), released yesterday, revealed plans for the underground transport would not be expected to be delivered until 2031.

However, the NTA said it has not proposed any change in the timeline and plans for the 19km service between Swords, Dublin Airport, and Dublin City Centre are still scheduled to go to planning next year with construction to begin as soon as possible after that.

The authority also said it was not proposing any deferral of the four Luas projects provided in the current strategy.

The NTA said:

“Luas to Finglas is still due to go to planning in 2024 and constructed in the years after that.

“The other three Luas projects are all still on the same schedule they were on before we published our Strategy this week. We have not proposed any deferral to any of these schemes.”

During Leaders' Questions in the Dáil today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the claims of a deferral were not true adding funding for the project provided in the National Development Plan (NDP) is the "ultimate guarantor that we will get MetroLink built".

Mr. Martin said:

“This idea that has kind of been spun out there, that somehow it has been shelved for 10 years, is just not the truth.

“It’s going to planning in early 2022. It has to go through public spending codes and the various approvals. I don’t think anybody here would expect otherwise.

“The fact that the NDP has a 10-year envelope and has a 10-year framework, I think, is the ultimate guarantor that we will get MetroLink built. That is our determination as a Government.

“So, far from shelving anything, work is proceeding at pace to get the MetroLink going in terms of all of the necessary decisions that need to be taken.”