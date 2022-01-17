WATCH: Livestream of the funeral mass of Ashling Murphy from Mountbolus
The funeral mass of Ashling Murphy is taking place in St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly at 11am on Tuesday, January 17. You can watch the funeral mass below:
Fr Michael Meade, Parish Priest of Kilcormac & Killoughey, Mountbolus, is the Chief Celebrant.
Ashling Murphy was murdered last Wednesday afternoon on the Grand Canal at Cappincur, just outside Tullamore.
The Durrow National School teacher has been remembered at vigils around the world in the days following her tragic death.
