Good causes benefitted from almost €300m in National Lottery funding in 2021

The National Lottery Fund transferred €289 million in Good Causes funding to the Exchequer in 2021, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform has confirmed.

Last year's transfer represents a 14% increase when compared to 2020, beniffiting areas such as the arts, national culture and heritage including the Irish language, and sports and recreation, among others.

Commenting on the Good Causes initiative, Minister Michael McGrath said, "It is absolutely critical that members of the public and those who play the National Lottery are fully aware of how this funding is accessed and distributed to Good Causes, to the benefit of local communities."

The National Lottery license terms dictate almost 30 cent of every €1 spent on lottery games is returned to the Central Fund of the Exchequer for the Good Causes projects.

According to a Lotto spokesperson, €53 million in funding from the most recent roll cycle was ringfenced for the initiative.

Minister McGrath called the National Lottery a "significant asset" and said, "[It] plays an important role in generating funds for Good Causes throughout Ireland and across a range of areas including sport and recreation, culture and heritage, community health, the arts, and youth affairs."

A review of the transparency and effectiveness of the National Lottery funding's distribution to Good Causes has also been commissioned.

This work is expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2022.