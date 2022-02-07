Search

07 Feb 2022

St Patrick's Festival set for comeback as 2022 programme launches

Mary McFadden

07 Feb 2022 3:58 PM

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The national St Patrick's Festival is set for a comeback in 2022 after being cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The theme of this year's festival was revealed today (Monday February 7) as 'connections', or 'naisc' as gaeilge, along with an extensive programme of events. 

Festival organisers have promised it will be "the biggest and most ambitious ever produced in scale, creativity and participants", with dozens of events taking place from March 16 to March 20. 

Interim Director of St. Patrick’s Festival, Anna McGowan, said, "We are so thrilled to bring St. Patrick’s Festival back to the streets of Dublin this coming March.

"The very best of Ireland’s creative community have come together to present a spectacular programme of events, the biggest, most exciting offering we have ever produced. Hundreds of artists, arts workers, makers, creators, live events teams and community organisations, drawn from across the nation, will present a magical five days and nights of live and virtual events, from song, story and performance, to film, theatre, tours, food and so much more.

"We are incredibly thankful to all our funders, partners and sponsors who have made this year’s Festival possible. We can’t wait to welcome Ireland and the World back to Dublin and we are equally delighted that we can continue to present a virtual programme through SPF TV for those who cannot be with us in person." 

Artists and performers announced include Damien Dempsey, Lyra, Grave Mulvey and Soulé. 

This year the Museum of Decorative Arts and History at Colins Barracks will transform into a day-to-night urban festival for all in the heart of Dublin, featuring a 3000 capacity outdoor main stage, comedy tent, story yurt, performance spaces, relaxation areas and an Irish food and craft village. 

All daytime events will be free of charge, while some nighttime events will require a pre-purchased ticket.

In a statement, oraganisers called the upcoming festival "a landmark celebration". 

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland congratulated the team behind the festival, calling the programme "packed full of so much fantastic Irish talent" with something for people of all ages. 

She said, "After an absence of two years, it’s wonderful to see the return of St. Patrick’s Festival with in person events and the parade through our Capital’s streets on March 17 which will include a much missed international flavour. I congratulate the St. Patrick’s Festival Board and team for once again creating such a wonderful celebration of our contemporary culture." 

