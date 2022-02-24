Search

24 Feb 2022

All batches of Irish brand of CBD oils recalled due to unsafe levels of THC

All batches of Irish brand of CBD oils recalled due to unsafe levels of THC

All batches of Irish brand of CBD oils recalled due to unsafe levels of THC

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

24 Feb 2022 11:18 AM

An Irish brand of CBD oils is recalling all batches of product due to the presence of unsafe levels of a psychoactive component called delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). 

That's according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), which confirmed the batches of GreenHeart CBD oils also contain lower amounts of CBD than declared on the product, which they stated is "misleading to the consumer". 

The products are deemed to contain unsafe levels of THC based on the European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) acute reference dose. 

Consumers are being advised not to consume the implicated products. 

The recall includes the entire roster of products, including Hemp Seed Blend 5%, Hemp Seed Blend 2.5%, Rapeseed Blend 5%, Rapeseed Blend 2.5%, and Flax Seed Blend 5%. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media