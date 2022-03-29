'Grateful for Ireland's active stance' - Ukrainian minister hails care of refugees

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister has expressed gratitude towards Ireland for taking care of Ukrainian citizens.

Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the comment yesterday evening (Monday March 28) through social media after speaking with Irish Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney.

Ireland has provided millions of euro in humanitarian assistance to war-torn Ukraine as well as non-lethal resources since the beginning of Russia's invasion.

Minister Kuleba stated, "Spoke with Irish [Foreign Minister] SimonCoveney. Ireland remains our dedicated partner and friend. Grateful for Ireland’s active stance and comprehensive support within the EU, as well as taking care of Ukrainian citizens. Discussed efforts to put an end to Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine."

Spoke with Irish FM @SimonCoveney. Ireland remains our dedicated partner and friend. Grateful for Ireland’s active stance and comprehensive support within the EU, as well as taking care of Ukrainian citizens. Discussed efforts to put an end to Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 28, 2022

Minister Coveney confirmed he had spoken to Minister Kuleba and said, "Good conversation with [him] this morning. He updated me on the current situation and the new round of Peace talks in Turkey. He thanked Ireland for our ongoing strong support on all levels."

Minister Coveney released a statement this afternoon (Tuesday March 29) confirming four senior Russian officials have been asked to leave the State.

This is reportedly due to activities "which have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour".

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, was informed of same by the minister at Iveagh House today.

In the statement, the government re-iterated their stance that diplomatic channels between Ireland and Russia should remain open.