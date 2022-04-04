Search

04 Apr 2022

'Massive day' for North-West as Harris officially opens Ireland's newest university

'Massive day' for North-West as Harris officially opens Ireland's newest university

'Massive day' for North-West as Harris officially opens Ireland's newest university

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

04 Apr 2022 12:35 PM

The Minister for Higher and Further Education has officially opened Ireland's newest university today in what he is calling "a landmark day" for the North-West. 

Speaking at the launch event, Minister Simon Harris called the creation of the new Atlantic Technological University (ATU) "a massive achievement" and said it was "on the back of ten years of hard work". 

ATU comprises institutes of technology including Galway-Mayo (GMIT), Sligo (IT Sligo) and Letterkenny (LYIT) campuses and will serve over 20,000 students across eight campuses. 

The minister said, "I cannot tell you how happy I am to be with you today and with you in person. You are now the youngest technological university in our country." 

He praised the name of the new institution and compared the educational journey at ATU to the journey of emigrants. 

He said, "When you think of the Atlantic Ocean, you think of all the people who left Ireland for prosperity, for wellbeing, for employment. Atlantic Technological University will provide the prosperity, the wellbeing, the employment on our shores on our island." 

Minister Harris acknowledged there may be mixed moments due to the dissolution of LYIT, GMIT and IT Sligo, and thanked educators at the former institutions for their service and belief. 

He said, "You believed the North and the North-West deserved access to higher education like everybody else. Today is a testament to your dedication, to your leadership, and to the passion you have." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media