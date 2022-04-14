'It is not paused' - Eamon Ryan rejects Tánaiste's statement that ban on sale of turf is paused

Claims that a ban on the sale of turf has been paused has been rejected by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

It comes hours after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party that the ban has been put on hold because of rising energy prices.

The proposed ban on the commercial sale of turf is due to come into force in September, however question marks now hang over the timeline.

Mr Ryan said part of the Government’s climate plan is to tackle air quality issues.

He accused previous governments of “fudging” the issues.

“It’s hard and carries political risk but air pollution leaves 1,300 people a year dying prematurely and I think there is broad agreement we need to address that,” Mr Ryan added.

“I think there is agreement that there is legal certainty that we can only do that with the sort of mechanisms that we went to with public consultation.

“Myself and Taoiseach (Michéal Martin) and the Tánaiste were talking on Monday night about this and we agreed to come back and get the details right on how we regulate (the turf ban).

“It’s not “we are not going to put your granny in prison for burning turf”, but it is getting it right and air quality improved, which is fundamental to our quality of life.

“I talked to the Tánaiste again last night and we will work collectively. I am happy we can overcome that difference.

“We will introduce the regulations and get it right. September is the timeline and it makes sense. It is not paused.”

Mr Ryan said there will not be a blanket ban on the use of turf, but it is a measure targeting the point of sale.

The Green Party leader also said tackling climate change cannot be a party political issue.

“The climate issues belongs to every party and community,” he added.

“Secondly, we have learned that a narrative of ‘I am blaming you, you are the problem or what are you going to do about it’ and shaking your finger at someone, that doesn’t work, people freeze and rightly feel ‘who are you telling people what to do’.

“We have to create the better alternative option and this Government has the plans in place to do that.”