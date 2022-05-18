Working from home could save you 'up to €1,400 every year’

Employees can save over €1,400 a year by working from home, new Government research has found.

However, working from home will result in an increase in heating costs of around €79 and electricity by €30.

On average, taking away €413 of car commuting costs alone would see remote workers €304 better off.

The findings, published by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, show that working from home is more environmentally friendly.

The document, An Evaluation of the Impacts of Remote Working, evaluates the impacts of remote working to the Irish economy and society.

It finds a total of €1,103 could be earned from working during the time it takes to travel to and from work.

It is estimated that remote workers can save an average of 93 hours per year through reduced commuting.

The research found that working from home could save up to €7.6m for the State by removing 164,407 tonnes of CO2 a year.

Businesses could save nearly €1,500 per worker if they gave up office spaces, the report found.