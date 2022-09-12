Search

12 Sept 2022

Northern Irish public invited to line streets of Belfast for new king's visit

12 Sept 2022 5:15 PM

Large numbers are expected to line the streets in Belfast city centre and Royal Hillsborough as the new King visits Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Charles, who will be accompanied by the Queen Consort, will also carry out a number of engagements as part of his programme of visits across the UK.

Charles and Camilla will arrive at Belfast City Airport where they will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

They will then travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, for several engagements.

There they will hold a private audience with Mr Heaton-Harris as well as meeting with representatives of political parties in the region.

The royal couple will then receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

They will then attend a reception at the castle, hosted by Mr Heaton-Harris, which some members of the public will also attend.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the Queen.

They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.

Members of the public are being advised they are welcome to line the route in Hillsborough but need to be in place by 11am.

There is no parking for non-residents in the village and transport will be laid on from a park and ride facility at the Eikon Centre on the Halftown Road.

People travelling to the castle will have to undergo a security search and they are being asked not to carry large bags.

When Charles and Camilla leave the castle they will travel along Main St and Lisburn Street in Hillsborough before heading to Belfast where they will travel along Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.

Again, the public is being invited to line the route as the royal couple travel towards St Anne’s Cathedral.

Donegall Street and Writer’s Square will be closed to the public.

