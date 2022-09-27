Gardaí arrest man in his 50s following robbery at knife-point

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s following the robbery of a shop at knife-point.
According to Gardaí, the man entered a shop in Blackrock, Co Dublin yesterday afternoon (Monday September 26) and made threats to staff before fleeing the scene with a sum of cash.
No Injuries were reported.
The suspect was located following searches of the area and taken to Blackrock Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The stolen sum of cash was recovered in full.
Investigations are ongoing.
