Stephen Donnelly announces the appointment of Professor Breda Smyth as Chief Medical Officer

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD has announced that Professor Breda Smyth is to be appointed as Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health. The appointment follows an open competition that took place through the Top-Level Appointment Commission (TLAC) process.

Professor Smyth has been interim Chief Medical Officer in the Department since July of this year. She has extensive clinical experience and has specialised in public health for the last 16 years and was formerly Professor for Public Health Medicine in NUI Galway and Consultant in Public Health in HSE West.

Minister Donnelly said: “I am pleased to announce the selection of Professor Breda Smyth for appointment as Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health. Professor Smyth’s considerable experience, excellent leadership ability and extensive public health skillset will be a valuable asset to the Department and I am delighted to build on the great work that Breda has done in her time as interim Chief Medical Officer in the last few months.

“The pandemic has placed a renewed spotlight on the importance of public health in our health and social care services and I very much look forward to working with Breda as we build on this important work and continue to facilitate increased access to the health service, as well as the quality of that service.”

Professor Smyth said: “This is a very proud day for me and my family. I am delighted to accept this role and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Department of Health, and across our health and social care service to promote and protect public health and the health and wellbeing of the population of Ireland.

“The Chief Medical Officer has a primary role in implementing cross-government initiatives like Healthy Ireland and Sláintecare and I am excited by the challenge ahead. I am keen to use my term as Chief Medical Officer to support greater engagement with marginalised groups in society and address inequities in health by supporting the Department’s work in improving the affordability and quality of our health service.”