12 Oct 2022

Man dies after two-car crash in Co Kerry

12 Oct 2022 10:50 PM

A man has died in a two-car collision in Kenmare, Co Kerry, gardai said.

The crash happened on the N70 at Dromquinna at about 5.50pm on Wednesday.

The Garda said a man in his 20s, who was a rear seat passenger in one of the cars, died at the scene.

His body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will take place.

There were two other occupants of the car – a female driver in her 20s who received medical attention at the scene and a man in his 20s who was a front seat passenger.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 40s, and her passenger, a teenage girl, were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Gardai closed the road on Wednesday for a forensic collision investigation.

Diversions are in place and it is expected to be Thursday before the road is reopened.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the N70 in the townland of Dromquinna between 5.30pm and 6pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardai.

Anyone with information can contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 663 1222, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

