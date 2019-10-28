Nenagh Walking Club to host annual general meeting

Nenagh Walking Club will hold its agm on Thursday, November 7, in the Hibernian Inn, Pearse Street, Nenagh, at 8pm. Members are advised to have their membership paid by November 1.

The club meets every Tuesday at Tesco at 7.30pm for a 9km walk around Nenagh bypass. Further information from Martin, 087-2562454, or Mary 087-2265926.

On Thursday October 31, members will depart Tesco at 9am for a hike on the Galtees (weather dependant); contact Pat, 085-7256650.

The next Sunday walk is November 3, departing Kenyon Street car park at 10am.

This will be a town and country walk returning by the Nenagh riverside remembering the deceased members of the club. It will be a gentle three-hour ramble with a touch of history on the Mercy Sisters who arrived to Nenagh on June 20, 1854. The walks is suitable for all; contact Willie, 087-6633577.

Non-members are welcome to do three walks before joining the club. However, non-members are asked to contact the walk leader prior to the walk to ensure that they have the required fitness level and walking gear.