Nenagh Walking Club plans a number of treks

Nenagh Walking Club’s next Sunday walk will take place on February 23, a hike up onto the west end of the Silvermines ridge.

It will consist of a ramble along the hilltop and down by the open hillside to Silvermines village, a B walk, approx 3.5 hours. Departing Kenyon Street car park at 10am and Silvermines National School at 10.20am. More details from Willie, 087-6633577.

Unfortunately, the club had to cancel the first social scenic walk due to Storm Dennis, but the next one will be March 1.

This Saturday, February 22, is the postponed visit to the 12 o’clock hills, which is gravel tracks and woodland trails; three hours approximately, a B walk, departing Tesco at 9.30am and Birdhill at 10am. Further information from Donie, 087-2761442.

On Thursday, February 27, there will be a trip to Lake Muskery for a three to four hour hike.

Meet Tesco at 9am. Further details from Connie, 087-6687189.

Walking continues every Tuesday night meeting at Tesco at 7.30pm for a 9km walk around Nenagh by-pass. Further information from Martin, 087-2562454 or Mary, 087-2265926.

The club will be celebrating 20 years in existence this year and numerous events have been planned which are open to all members and non members. Watch local press and nenaghwalk.ie for further details.