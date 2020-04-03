Ballybrophy rail line closes due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Ballybrophy rail line which serves Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh and Birdhill, has closed as part of Irish Rail’s reduced scheduling due to the coronavirus crisis.

A message on the Irish Rail website says the service will not operate until further notice.

Local TD described the closure as “worrying”.

“This is very worrying. Rail lines have to be maintained. They will be critical infrastructure into the future,” he said.

Virginia O’Dowd of the North Tipperary Community Partnership, said that hopefully it would only be a temporary measure.

“When it reopens hopefully people will still appreciate and use the service,” she said.