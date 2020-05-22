Tipperary Search and Rescue to the fore

Nenagh Ormond Search Unit has been renamed as Tipperary Search And Rescue N.O.S.U. This was completed following the guidelines set out by the Charities Regulator.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the organisation said: “As a Charity Search and Rescue Unit we felt this was an important step given our growth in membership across Tipperary, this along with being active across a greater area was a natural step. We continue to be available and at present we are engaged as part of the Response to Covid-19.”

"Over the past number of weeks while volunteering on prescription and food deliveries members of the Tipperary Search and Rescue Unit throughout Tipperary and Limerick have encountered many people, those who must cocoon and those staying at home to help flatten the curve.

“Ireland has a great tradition of volunteerism and now more than ever that is apparent,” said a spokesperson.

“We have laughed with older persons, joked with children and listened to the fears and worries of some, all through windows and doors, at a safe and responsible distance, we have even had a sing along with a lady who has stayed home since March 2.”

“We have heard how Age Friendly volunteers phone every day, how pharmacies do everything they can to lessen fears and worries about prescription and their cost along with delivery, supermarkets ensuring food deliveries and neighbours cutting grass and weeding flower beds for those who must remain inside.”

“Our nation's First Responders everyday face the pandemic with positivity and professionalism, now more than ever we must all continue to play our part. We must follow the guidelines for social distancing and handwashing. Now is not the time to become relaxed about the threat that Covid-19 poses to our communities and families,” they said.

“Our Volunteers will remain on volunteer duties until this is no longer required, as a Search And Rescue Charity we continue to be available for call out.”

“Please Stay Safe and continue to care for each other.”

For more information visit tippsearchandrescue.weebly.com.