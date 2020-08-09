Thomas MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan reopens to the public

The Thomas MacDonagh Museum reopened last Friday from 2-4pm after being closed since March because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Museum also stayed open from 2-4pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Bank Holiday). There was a big number of visitors to the Museum over the four days.

The opening hours from now on will be 2-4pm every Friday ,Saturday and Sunday.

The collection on display in the Museum has been extended to include recently acquired material on Thomas and the MacDonagh family.

Also on display are a series of framed photographs of wildlife and local scenic areas by well known local photographer Andy Whelan