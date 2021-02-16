Declan Kelly's Teneo announces UK expansion

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, further extends the range of market-leading advisory services that Teneo provides to business leaders, their boards, companies and a wide range of institutions around the world.

Teneo, the Declan Kelly operated global CEO advisory firm, this week announced a major expansion of its international consulting capabilities with an agreement to acquire the Restructuring Services business of Deloitte UK.



Teneo, sponsor of the Tipperary hurling and football teams, is a portfolio company of funds advised by CVC Capital Partners, who are making an incremental equity investment as part of this transformational transaction.



The Restructuring Services business of Deloitte UK, comprising more than 250 people including 27 partners, will add specialist expertise in distressed restructuring and insolvency to Teneo’s existing advisory capabilities in management consulting, risk, strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations, capital advice, talent and executive search. As a result, Teneo’s total headcount will increase to more than 1,100 employees.

Chairman and CEO of Teneo, Portroe man, Declan Kelly



The team joining Teneo represents one of the most comprehensive offerings of any distressed restructuring business in the UK and Europe, and will continue to focus on identifying the causes of underperformance, working collaboratively with key stakeholders to develop the best strategy for recovery and support implementation of the optimal solution.



Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo and brother of Tipperary TD, Alan Kelly, said: “We are delighted to welcome Deloitte’s UK restructuring team to Teneo as we strengthen our worldwide consulting capabilities. The combination of the UK’s best distressed restructuring specialists with our existing advisory expertise will reinforce and extend Teneo’s position as the world’s leading CEO advisory firm.



“Teneo intends to use this acquisition to build a global restructuring practice leveraging our existing capabilities in the United States as well as through further M&A and organic growth.”



This is the largest acquisition by Teneo since it acquired London based strategic communications and reputations companies Blue Rubicon and StockWell in 2015. Total headcount there was in the region of 250. In Ireland, Teneo employs 70 people.