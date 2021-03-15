Ballybrophy line has a future, Minister Ryan tells Deputy Alan Kelly

"Ultimately I believe we need to get investment into the line to increase the speeds of the trains and also change the timetable so that people can commute easily to both Limerick and Dublin," Deputy Kelly said.

Tipperary TD and Labour Leader Alan Kelly has been assurred by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan that the Ballybrophy -Limerick railway line has a bright future.

Deputy Kelly, who has been a strong advocate for the rail line for some time, questioned Minister Ryan on the line and impressed upon him the need for investment.

"The Minister assured me that the rail line had a bright future and that it would be considered under a new study on the future of rail in Ireland that is being conducted. He believed the line needed to be upgraded so that it became a commuter service for Limerick with possible new stations in Limerick areas to facilitate workers and students alike," Deputy Kelly said.

And, with workers realities changing each week as a result of Covid -19 and more and more people working from home, but also many more people perhaps deciding to move down the country, there is going to be greater need for rail connectivity.

Deputy Alan Kelly

"I also pressed that given the changing working conditions that will emanate post Covid and the wish for more people to live in Tipperary that there was a need to also provide a regular commuter service to Dublin. Minister Ryan said he welcomed the suggestion and would look into that as well.

"Ultimately I believe we need to get investment into the line to increase the speeds of the trains and also change the timetable so that people can commute easily to both Limerick and Dublin," Deputy Kelly said.