High praise for Nenagh live event over St Patrick's week

The organisers and participants of Nenagh Live over the St Patrick's Day festival have been lauded for their fantastic efforts which struck a real note with members of the general public.



Nenagh Live and Tom Bán celebrated St. Patrick's Day in style with a special event which featured contributions from many local clubs, performers, schools, and businesses. There was a fantastic selection of dance, musical performances, local business, and memories of Nenagh which really captured the imagination and was so widely viewed.



Nenagh Live’s virtual St. Patrick's Day festival celebrated the town, its people, and its heritage. There were several surprises in store also and people were able to enjoy the whole event from the comfort of their own homes.



Cathaoirleach of the Nenagh Municipal District Council, Councillor Seamie Morris led the tributes to all involved in what he described as being a unique and quite brilliant event.



“I think we have stumbled upon something with this initiative because it was really really good, full of imagination, and is showcased the remarkable pool of talent which exists in the area.



“I just simply have to congratulate everyone involved in organising the event and also all those who participated. I think this can be used for many years going forward to help showcase Nenagh in a really positive light,” Cllr Morris said.



Nenagh Live is a feel good online entertainment show promoting retail in Nenagh town in association with the Tipperary County Council, and Nenagh Municipal District. And, Cllr Morris was joined by many other councillors who were equally impressed with the event.



Cllr Der Darcy leauded the quality of the production, while Cllr Joe Hannigan said that the event “ would beat TV any day for quality and variety.”



District Administrator, Rosemary Joyce, listed the multiple locations around the globe where the event was viewed and said that the comments posted online were extremely positive. The organisers, she said, were very happy with the level of engagement from everyone and said that event was a real success.