Castle View estate drains in Ardcroney need attention - Cllr Ger Darcy
Cllr Ger Darcy wants action in the Ardcroney estate
Difficuties are being experienced there for some time.
Tipperary County Councillor Ger Darcy has asked for the Castle View estate in Ardcroney village to be investigated as a number of sewerage blockages have occurred there on an on-going basis.
The council workers are very prompt to come to the estate and sort out the problem, but it continuously blocks up and there must be a reason for this, said the Fine Gael Councillor.
He urged the council to find a permanent solution to the problem which is ongoing.
