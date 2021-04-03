Castle View estate drains in Ardcroney need attention - Cllr Ger Darcy

Difficuties are being experienced there for some time.

Tipperary County Councillor Ger Darcy has asked for the Castle View estate in Ardcroney village to be investigated as a number of sewerage blockages have occurred there on an on-going basis.

The council workers are very prompt to come to the estate and sort out the problem, but it continuously blocks up and there must be a reason for this, said the Fine Gael Councillor.

He urged the council to find a permanent solution to the problem which is ongoing.