Drains in Tipperary should be cleared annually says Tipperary Councillor
Cllr John Carroll has asked for a planned programme of action to clear drains
Fianna Fail's John Carroll seeks a plan of action
Tipperary County Councillor John Carroll has called on the council to clear drains regularly and systametically so as to ensure that roads are kept free of flooding.
This is basic work, the Fianna Fail councillor said, but it ensures that road surfaces last longer and stay in better condition as the water has a route off the roads.
He asked for a planned programme to be drawn up and followed each year.
