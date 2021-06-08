Ken's Oriental restaurant in Nenagh closed due to rodents

A restaurant in Nenagh has been closed by order of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), for breaches of food safety legislation.



On Tuesday, June 8, the FSAI issued a closure order on three businesses, including Ken's Oriental Restaurant, 1st Floor, Quintins Way, Pearse Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The closure orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).



The closure of Ken's Oriental restaurant was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.



The FSAI reported that some of the reasons outlined for the closure orders in May were: rodent activity including dead rodents underneath the chest freezer in the food preparation area and underneath a freezer in the storeroom next to the kitchen.



Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI chief, emphasised that all food businesses must take responsibility and commit to ensuring high food safety standards



“The food inspectors continue to find unacceptable levels of non-compliance with food safety legislation in some food businesses. It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have their premises protected against pests and kept clean.



“However, time after time inspectors are finding regular incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety management,” said Dr Byrne.